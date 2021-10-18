Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 18 2021 8:20am
04:41

Municipal Elections

Montreal municipal elections are just around the corner. Pointe-Claire Mayor, John Belvedere joins Global’s Andrea Howick to discuss his re-election campaign.

