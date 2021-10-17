Global News Hour at 6 BC October 17 2021 10:07pm 02:18 B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 17 The worst of heavy rain hitting B.C.’s south coast has past. Here is a a look at what we’ve seen so far and what lies ahead with the forecast on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8273137/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8273137/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?