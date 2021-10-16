Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton October 16 2021 2:40pm 04:25 Jasper Dark Sky Festival gets underway Stargazers have the chance to power down and look up in the worlds largest accessible dark sky preserve. The Jasper Dark Sky Festival is now underway and as science writer, Niki Wilson explains the festival is fun for all ages. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8272339/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8272339/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?