Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
October 16 2021 2:40pm
04:25

Jasper Dark Sky Festival gets underway

Stargazers have the chance to power down and look up in the worlds largest accessible dark sky preserve. The Jasper Dark Sky Festival is now underway and as science writer, Niki Wilson explains the festival is fun for all ages.

