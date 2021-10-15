Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 15 2021 8:24am
04:49

Municipal Elections

Johanne Hudon-Armstrong has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Beaconsfield in the upcoming municipal election. She joins Global’s Andrea Howick.

