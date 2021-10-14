Tech October 14 2021 8:52pm 01:55 Edmonton woman called to duty to help create plot of latest ‘Call of Duty’ game It’s one of the biggest franchises in video game history and an Edmonton woman has a key part in its story line. Morgan Black has more on the budding designer’s big break. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?