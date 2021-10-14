Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 14 2021 8:46pm
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Burnaby care facility

A COVID -19 outbreak at the Willingdon Care Centre in Burnaby has grown to 89 cases, and 10 deaths. Aaron McArthur reports.

