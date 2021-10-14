Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 14 2021 8:23pm
02:28

Calgary woman battles with Telus after her late father is double-billed hundreds of dollars

A Calgary woman is calling on cellphone giant Telus to improve its communication after she had to battle with it over her late father’s billing. Tomasia DaSilva reports.

Advertisement

Video Home