Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 14 2021 5:36pm
01:52

High school teachers’ union protests hybrid learning model

Toronto high school teachers are protesting against what they call the “inadequacy” of hybrid learning. As Caryn Lieberman reports, the teachers’ union says the model hurts teachers and students.

Advertisement

Video Home