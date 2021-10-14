Menu

good news
October 14 2021 8:44am
04:39

Headingley’s inaugural pumpkin contest

Headingley is about to wrap up their first annual pumpkin contest and Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans gets all the fun details on how the contest is boosting the community’s spirits.

