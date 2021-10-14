Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 14 2021 8:12am
05:26

Forgotten Nova Scotia

We chat with the photojounalists behind the new book Forgotten Nova Scotia. The book features fascinating images of abandoned places across Nova Scotia including old homes, forgotten schools, derelict churches and vehicles.

