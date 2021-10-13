Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 13 2021 9:05pm
02:02

City of Vancouver releases proposal for major redevelopment of south False Creek land

There are mixed reactions to the City of Vancouver’s proposal for a massive redevelopment of some of its most valuable waterfront property. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home