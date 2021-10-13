Global News Morning Halifax October 13 2021 6:56am 05:35 #nspoli talk with Tom Urbaniak We check in with political scientist Tom Urbaniak to get his thoughts on the Throne Speech and the naming of Dwayne Provo as associate deputy minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261933/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261933/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?