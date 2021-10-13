Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
October 13 2021 6:56am
05:35

#nspoli talk with Tom Urbaniak

We check in with political scientist Tom Urbaniak to get his thoughts on the Throne Speech and the naming of Dwayne Provo as associate deputy minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

Advertisement

Video Home