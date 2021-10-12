Menu

Health
October 12 2021 6:27pm
05:16

B.C. reports 2,090 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend, along with 28 deaths

Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the daily COVID-19 update for Tuesday, October 12, which includes four days of reporting over the long weekend.

