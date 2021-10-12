Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 12 2021 10:39am
What to expect at the 2021 Edmonton Fall Home Show

Looking for some new ideas to spruce up your home? The 2021 Edmonton Fall Home show is set to take place at the Edmonton Expo Centre from October 15-17.

