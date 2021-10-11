Menu

Afghan School Girls
October 11 2021 11:42am
05:25

Day of the Girl 2021: bringing attention to the plight of Afghan girls

Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan is calling on Canadians to show their solidarity with Afghan school girls to mark International Day of the Girl. Executive Director Lauryn Oates explains.

