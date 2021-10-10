Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton October 10 2021 4:41pm 06:07 Sweet wines from Bordeaux with Gurvinder Bhatia Vinomania wine expert Gurvinder Bhatia just returned from the Bordeaux region in France and joined the weekend morning news to share the complex process behind creating versatile sweet wines in the region. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8257264/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8257264/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?