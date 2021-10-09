Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 9 2021 8:19pm 02:02 Grant MacEwan soccer player turning to private health care in B.C. Griffins athlete Sofia Digiacomo has turned to gofundme to pay for elective surgery amidst the ongoing surgery backlog due to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Mikaela Henschel reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?