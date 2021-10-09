Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 9 2021 8:19pm
02:02

Grant MacEwan soccer player turning to private health care in B.C.

Griffins athlete Sofia Digiacomo has turned to gofundme to pay for elective surgery amidst the ongoing surgery backlog due to the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Mikaela Henschel reports.

