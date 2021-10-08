Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Dan Kraft
October 8 2021 8:29pm
02:03

Ensemble Montréal candidate apologizes over controversial social media posts

An Ensemble Montréal candidate has apologized after controversial online posts he made have surfaced. As Gloria Henriquez reports, Dan Kraft has apologized and the party is standing by the candidate.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.