Canada
October 8 2021 7:59pm
01:39

Alberta adds 20,000 jobs in September as employment rate reaches pre-pandemic levels

Statistic Canada’s jobs report for September shows that Canada’s employment rate is back up to early-2020 levels. But as Michael King reports, there are still staffing concerns from business owners.

