Canada October 8 2021 7:59pm 01:39 Alberta adds 20,000 jobs in September as employment rate reaches pre-pandemic levels Statistic Canada’s jobs report for September shows that Canada’s employment rate is back up to early-2020 levels. But as Michael King reports, there are still staffing concerns from business owners. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255301/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8255301/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?