The Morning Show
October 8 2021 10:41am
04:54

Award-winning author releases new book to add to his fantasy series

David Robertson talks about his new book ‘The Great Bear’, and how it is timely as it honours the tradition and culture of Indigenous, and how he penned a film and TV deal

