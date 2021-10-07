Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 7 2021 9:43pm
20:45

Global News Hour at 6 BC: Oct. 7

A new crackdown on COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. How the province will punish businesses who don’t comply. The Vancouver mayor promises action on the growing chaos and crime in the downtown area. And a hit and run caught on camera.

