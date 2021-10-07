Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 7 2021 6:20pm
00:37

USask Insect Research Facility won’t just look at crop pests

University of Saskatchewan (USask) professor of plant sciences Sean Prager explains what kinds of beneficial insects could be studied at the USIRF when up and running.

Advertisement

Video Home