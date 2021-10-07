Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 7 2021 5:35pm
01:21

U of A students celebrate completion of high-tech solar greenhouse

Some students at the University of Alberta are celebrating the completion of a high-tech solar greenhouse. The students flipped the switch on the project this morning. Kim Smith reports.

Advertisement

Video Home