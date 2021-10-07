Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment
October 7 2021 5:41pm
01:37

Scorching October temperatures not all good news

You’ve likely been out taking advantage of the beautiful fall temperatures. Global’s Marney Blunt has more on what environmental experts are saying and why it’s not all good news.

Advertisement

Video Home