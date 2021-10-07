Environment October 7 2021 5:41pm 01:37 Scorching October temperatures not all good news You’ve likely been out taking advantage of the beautiful fall temperatures. Global’s Marney Blunt has more on what environmental experts are saying and why it’s not all good news. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8251909/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8251909/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?