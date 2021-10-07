Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 7 2021 11:12am
03:34

Emergency Health Summit calls for urgent action from all levels of government

The Canadian Medical Association and the Canadian Nurses Assocation are sounding the alarm about the state of healthcare in Canada. We talk to CMA President Dr. Katharine Smart about the path forward.

Advertisement

Video Home