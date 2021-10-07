Global News Morning Edmonton October 7 2021 10:34am 04:59 Your Mental Health: How the pandemic has affected adolescent and childhood mental health Dr. Andrea Yu with the CASA Child Adolescent and Family Mental Health centre says the pandemic has led to an increase in anxiety and stress for younger people in Alberta. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8250224/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8250224/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?