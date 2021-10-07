Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 7 2021 8:36am
03:34

Fall activities in the West Island

From a scavenger hunt to pumpkin picking, there are so many family activities to enjoy this fall. West Island Mommies owner Tina Wentzell shares her top picks with Global’s Laura Casella.

