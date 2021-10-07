Global News Morning Montreal October 7 2021 8:36am 03:34 Fall activities in the West Island From a scavenger hunt to pumpkin picking, there are so many family activities to enjoy this fall. West Island Mommies owner Tina Wentzell shares her top picks with Global’s Laura Casella. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249971/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8249971/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?