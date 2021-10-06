Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 6 2021 8:43am
04:06

Caring for LGBTQ Seniors

Now in its 10th year of operation, Aging Gayfully works to make seniors’ residences more welcoming for members of the LGBTQ community. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer finds out more about the program.

