The Morning Show October 5 2021 10:47am 05:45 Looking at your financial ambitions during the pandemic Solution-focused coach and wellness leader Eva Redpath discusses the financial position of Canadians in the face of the pandemic, financial goals and how the pandemic can help you reset. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244211/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8244211/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?