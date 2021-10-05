Menu

The Morning Show
October 5 2021 10:41am
03:18

Major apps fall victim to blackout

Tech expert Marc Saltzman spells out what went wrong for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp yesterday and how you can minimize the effects of a social media blackout and keep your personal information out of harm’s hands.

