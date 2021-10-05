Global News Morning Edmonton October 5 2021 9:13am 02:26 Yards for Hope: CISN morning crew raises funds for Hope Mission The team at CISN Country is back at it again. Over the next couple of days, Chris, Jack and Matt will be hosting a radiothon in support of Hope Mission. Ciara Yaschuk is there for the kickoff. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243987/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8243987/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?