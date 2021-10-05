Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 5 2021 9:13am
02:26

Yards for Hope: CISN morning crew raises funds for Hope Mission

The team at CISN Country is back at it again. Over the next couple of days, Chris, Jack and Matt will be hosting a radiothon in support of Hope Mission. Ciara Yaschuk is there for the kickoff.

