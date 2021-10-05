Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
October 5 2021 8:27am
04:17

Giving back

Paul Evra, director of the Centre Lasallien in Saint-Michel, was honoured by TD for his commitment to the community. He speaks with Global’s Laura Casella about providing opportunities for the youth and giving back to his community.

Advertisement

Video Home