Global News Hour at 6 BC October 4 2021 9:02pm 02:04 B.C. Boys and Girls Club adopts flexible statutory holiday policy The Boys and Girls Club of South Coast BC has adopted a policy that allows employees to choose some of their own statutory holidays. Global's Christa Dao explains how it works. B.C. employer allows staff to swap some stat holidays for ones that reflect their beliefs