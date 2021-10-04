Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 4 2021 9:02pm
02:04

B.C. Boys and Girls Club adopts flexible statutory holiday policy

The Boys and Girls Club of South Coast BC has adopted a policy that allows employees to choose some of their own statutory holidays. Global’s Christa Dao explains how it works.

