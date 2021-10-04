Menu

The Morning Show
October 4 2021 10:28am
06:42

Fire alarm sounds and what they mean

Fire safety educator Sharon Cooksey from Kidde Canada distinguishes between the sounds of fire safety and how they could save your life.

