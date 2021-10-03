Menu

Calling My Spirit Back
October 3 2021 4:14pm
Family and friends of Joey English walk to Calgary for Sisters in Spirit Vigil

Oct. 4 marks Sisters in Spirit Day, honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. A Calgary rally is bringing people from across the province together. Jessica Robb has the details.

