Calling My Spirit Back October 3 2021 4:14pm 01:43 Family and friends of Joey English walk to Calgary for Sisters in Spirit Vigil Oct. 4 marks Sisters in Spirit Day, honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. A Calgary rally is bringing people from across the province together. Jessica Robb has the details. Family and friends of Joey English walk to Calgary for Sisters in Spirit Vigil REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240073/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8240073/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?