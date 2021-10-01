Menu

Canada
October 1 2021 2:42pm
01:58

CAF, Red Cross to assist Alberta with COVID-19 surge, strained health-care system, health minister says

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Friday that the government is providing offers of assistance to Saskatchewan and Alberta for resources including personal protective equipment (PPE), medical equipment, COVID-19 vaccines and testing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Hajdu also stated the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Canadian Red Cross will be assisting Alberta as the province grapples with a strained health-care system.

