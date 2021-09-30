Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 30 2021 6:51pm
01:22

Elder Duke Redbird shares poem he wrote for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Indigenous artist and activist Elder Duke Redbird wrote a poem this past weekend to share with the Global News audience. It’s about the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

