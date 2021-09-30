Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
September 30 2021 9:38am
05:23

Residential school survivor speaks about the importance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Residential school survivor Steve Sxwithuy’twx discusses his experience at a residential school and why compassion, understanding and patience are crucial to reconciliation.

Advertisement

Video Home