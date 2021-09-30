Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
September 30 2021 9:35am
04:35

Truth and Reconciliation Day

A look at the past treatment of indigenous people and the effect of residential schools. Director of the Montreal Native Women’s Shelter, Nakuset will speak with Global’s Laura Casella on acknowledging the past and systemic racism in Quebec.

Advertisement

Video Home