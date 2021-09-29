Menu

enoch cree
September 29 2021 8:23pm
Enoch Cree Nation unveils monument and walkway

On Enoch Cree Nation, a monument and a community walkway were unveiled to mark Orange Shirt Day. The monument is a statue of a mother bear, representing courage, strength and protection.

