Global News Morning Halifax September 29 2021 7:42am 06:47 Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Phase 5, Dal party, rapid test kits “Right now, let’s all be clear, this is wave 4.” Paul Brothers checks in with Dr. Lisa Barrett to get her thoughts on a number of issues related to COVID-19 REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229690/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8229690/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?