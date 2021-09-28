Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 28 2021 8:15pm
02:23

This Is BC: Photographer takes up sign hunting and reveals things from Vancouver’s past

A photographer was struck by the ghosting of advertisements on city walls and makes it his mission to find out the history. Reporter Jay Durant goes ghost sign hunting with him on This is B.C.

