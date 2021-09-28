Global News Hour at 6 BC September 28 2021 8:15pm 02:23 This Is BC: Photographer takes up sign hunting and reveals things from Vancouver’s past A photographer was struck by the ghosting of advertisements on city walls and makes it his mission to find out the history. Reporter Jay Durant goes ghost sign hunting with him on This is B.C. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8228937/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8228937/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?