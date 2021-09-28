Menu

'60s Scoop
September 28 2021 6:16pm
Manitoba woman learns she was a part of the ’60s Scoop, decades later

Fifty-one-year-old Lori-Ann Lucas made a discovery that filled a void she says she’d long looked to fill in her life. She was a part of the ’60s Scoop. Abigail Turner reports.

