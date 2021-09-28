'60s Scoop September 28 2021 6:16pm 02:27 Manitoba woman learns she was a part of the ’60s Scoop, decades later Fifty-one-year-old Lori-Ann Lucas made a discovery that filled a void she says she’d long looked to fill in her life. She was a part of the ’60s Scoop. Abigail Turner reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8228602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8228602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?