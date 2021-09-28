Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
September 28 2021 3:15pm
Hot spell ends: Sept. 28 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Hot spell ends in Saskatchewan, but temperatures staying above seasonable. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 28.

