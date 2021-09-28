Fire September 28 2021 1:56pm 00:28 Fire burns in Point Douglas neighbourhood A fire in Point Douglas shut down surrounding streets Tuesday. There was no immediate word on how the fire began. Video provided by a local homeowner shows flames and smoke, which was seen from several neighbourhoods throughout the city. Point Douglas fire sends smoke over downtown, parts of Winnipeg REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8227502/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8227502/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?