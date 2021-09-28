Menu

September 28 2021 1:56pm
Fire burns in Point Douglas neighbourhood

A fire in Point Douglas shut down surrounding streets Tuesday. There was no immediate word on how the fire began. Video provided by a local homeowner shows flames and smoke, which was seen from several neighbourhoods throughout the city.

