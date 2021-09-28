Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
September 28 2021 7:03am
06:55

Prismatic Arts Festival starts in Halifax

We chat with Raeesa Lalani, Artistic Director of the Prismatic Arts Festival, to give us a preview of this multidisciplinary event that celebrates innovative work in Indigenous artists and artists of colour from across Canada.

