Global News Morning Halifax
September 28 2021 7:02am
05:21

Future of Hockey Lab

We chat with Amy Walsh, Executive Director of Hockey Nova Scotia, to talk about the launch of the Future of Hockey Lab, a new initiative to advance equity, inclusion and community.

