Winnipeg Jets
September 27 2021 12:03am
07:31

RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Sept. 26

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice talks about the 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators to start off the pre-season.

