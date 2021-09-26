Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 26 2021 9:57pm
17:45

Global News Hour at 6 BC: Sept. 26

Two UBC students are dead after a car struck them on a campus sidewalk; how the school community is reacting. Restaurants win an extension on a cap to the fees delivery services can charge. And a look at the world-wide shortage of naloxone.

