Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
September 26 2021 4:04pm
01:43

Kingston celebrates first in-person Pride parade since the pandemic

Sunday marked Kingston’s 32nd annual Pride parade, back in-person for the first time since 2019. The event saw hundreds of Kingstonians take to Confederation Park to celebrate.

Advertisement

Video Home